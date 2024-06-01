Boxing changed my life - WBO Africa Champ John Laryea

John Laryea aka ‘Expensive’, the WBO Africa Featherweight champion has revealed that boxing changed his life and gives much thanks and appreciation to his childhood friend and gymmate Daniel Gorsh who took him to the Bronx Gym for the first time.

Speaking on Omashi TV Sports Programme last Friday night on ‘The Big Fight Night’ hosted by Yours Truly, he said “I could have been a robber or wee smoker, but boxing saves me and every time I am occupied with thinking about how to become a world champion.”

John Laryea who has fought 14 times winning 13 and drawing one said his ambition and focus is to go to where the game of boxing is serious like the United States of America (USA) and he believes he will make his fans and admirers proud.

He thanked his local manager Mr. Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Bronx Promotions for his immense support, and positive leadership as well as international manager Peter Kahn and Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko for his fatherly love and care.

John Laryea attended Sempe School in the Ga Mashie area and decided to become a boxer. He named fighting Sabestian of Namibia as his memorable bout, while most of his wins have been easy.

“I train hard and harder every day because I know what I want which is the world title” he expressed.

Daniel Gorsh, the UBO Africa Bantamweight title holder said he wants to fight the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Bantamweight champion as he held the title before it was stripped from him for no reason and given to Cann Neequaye, son of the GBA President.

He announced that Ghana should expect a world title within the next two years.

Also known as ‘The Emperor’ he thanked all his gym mates and coaches who have contributed to his form and condition.

“Every time is business time, so we don’t joke: he added.

The product of the Presbyterian Secondary School said boxing is his life as he eats, drinks and dreams of boxing.