ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Andre Ayew has done his bit for the Black Stars but it is about time we move on - Asamoah Gyan

Football News Andre Ayew has done his bit for the Black Stars but it is about time we move on - Asamoah Gyan
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan says it is about time Andre Ayew move on despite his incredible performance and contribution to the Black Stars.

Ayew has been left out of Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic slated for next month.

In Addo's first two games following his reappointment, Ayew featured against Nigeria and Uganda in March but was snubbed for the two games next month.

Having been dropped from the squad, Gyan believes it has come at the right time as there is a need to move on.

"For me, Andre has done so much for Ghana. He started way back in 2007 and he has been consistent in the national team. He is the most capped player," Gyan, who is the country's all-time goalscorer told Joy FM.

"I think the coach has made his decision. Personally, I played with Andre and he has done everything for Ghana but this is the situation whereby we have to move on. The coach has made his decision."

Ayew enjoyed a good season in France on his return as he scored five goals in 19 appearances for Le Havre, helping them to survive relegation.

Ghana will be hosted in Bamako on June 6 before hosting Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday three and four games respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress NDC John Dramani Mahama Ghanaian athletes not receiving sufficient support — Mahama laments

24 minutes ago

Bia East MP, Richard Acheampong There’s something shady about $350million tax exemption request for 1D1F compani...

29 minutes ago

Joe Jackson Stop attributing cedi depreciation to COVID-19 — Joe Jackson to NPP

2 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader of Parliament NDC gave ‘fa no kwa’ tax waivers to foreign companies yet criticising waivers fo...

2 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader in Parliament Mahama singlehandedly designated MPS as strategic investor, granted $982m tax wa...

2 hours ago

Ato Forson trial: If only NPP knew what is coming; they have no idea —Lawyer Tamakloe Ato Forson trial: If only NPP knew what is coming; they have no idea — Lawyer Ta...

2 hours ago

Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend

2 hours ago

Police seek AGs advice on soldier killed in Kasoa land dispute Police seek AG’s advice on soldier killed in Kasoa land dispute

3 hours ago

Our 'collapsed economy better than economy we inherited from Mahama — Bawumia Our 'collapsed economy better than economy we inherited from Mahama — Bawumia

3 hours ago

World Bank approves 250million credit facility for Ghana World Bank approves $250million credit facility for Ghana

Just in....
body-container-line