Andre Ayew has done his bit for the Black Stars but it is about time we move on - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan says it is about time Andre Ayew move on despite his incredible performance and contribution to the Black Stars.

Ayew has been left out of Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic slated for next month.

In Addo's first two games following his reappointment, Ayew featured against Nigeria and Uganda in March but was snubbed for the two games next month.

Having been dropped from the squad, Gyan believes it has come at the right time as there is a need to move on.

"For me, Andre has done so much for Ghana. He started way back in 2007 and he has been consistent in the national team. He is the most capped player," Gyan, who is the country's all-time goalscorer told Joy FM.

"I think the coach has made his decision. Personally, I played with Andre and he has done everything for Ghana but this is the situation whereby we have to move on. The coach has made his decision."

Ayew enjoyed a good season in France on his return as he scored five goals in 19 appearances for Le Havre, helping them to survive relegation.

Ghana will be hosted in Bamako on June 6 before hosting Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday three and four games respectively.