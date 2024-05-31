ModernGhana logo
Players pretend they don't care but they do - Ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah

FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah has revealed that national team call-ups remain a top priority for players, despite their outward composure.

This admission comes in light of Ghana coach Otto Addo's announcement of the squad for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The 26-man roster notably excludes key figures, including captain Andre Ayew, who has been delivering consistent performances.

Appiah underscored that being omitted from significant national team duties weighs heavily on players, contrary to popular perception.

The ex-Juventus midfielder stressed that exclusion from the squad is always a profound disappointment for players.

Nevertheless, he urged Otto Addo to exercise his authority and continue making bold decisions for the advancement of the Black Stars.

“Players would behave as if they don’t care but they care. In our days, players would be proving stubborn but when squad announcement time came, players were constantly on the phone trying to check if they were in,” he told 3Sports.

“He should let the players know that he is the boss. This is the situation where you have to put your foot down. I was with him in 2006 and he knows how important the World Cup is to Ghanaians.

Appiah also cautioned against underestimating the upcoming matches' preparations, noting the transformation of former underdogs into formidable opponents in football's evolving landscape.

“The two games are going to be difficult. In the past, we would not be worried about the Central African Republic but after our experience against the likes of Madagascar and Comoros, it is no longer a given.

Ghana commenced camping on Thursday and journey to Bamako, Mali, next week for the encounter on June 6 before returning to Kumasi to face CAR.

The Black Stars currently occupy the fourth position in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, trailing behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

