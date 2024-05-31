UEFA Champions League Final: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid preview

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will battle to be the new kings of Europe when they meet in the final of the UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium in London on the evening of Saturday 1 June 2024.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to win the UEFA Champions League for the second time, having claimed the trophy in 1996-97 when they defeated Juventus in the final. BVB also ended as runners-up in 2012-13 when they were beaten by archrivals Bayern Munich.

Edin Terzic’s team topped Group F – the ‘group of death’ – ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United, before ousting PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid and PSG in the knockout stage.

Dortmund will be underdogs heading into the final, but key defender Mats Hummels sees no reason why they can’t claim an upset win in the English capital: “Since the second match of the group stage, we've believed that we can prevail in every game - and I don't see why we shouldn't win at Wembley now.”

Terzic added, “I know we won’t be favourites [...] it will be extremely difficult. But it’s just one match and, over the course of one game, anything is possible. We’ve proven that already.”

By contrast, Real Madrid’s presence in the final is no surprise. Los Blancos are chasing a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish side racked up a perfect record in Group C, with six wins over Napoli, SC Braga and Union Berlin, overcame RB Leipzig in the round of 16 and then had epic triumphs over Manchester City (on penalties after a 4-4 aggregate draw) and Bayern Munich (4-3, with two late goals in the second leg from unlikely hero Joselu).

“This was incredible. Spectacular. This team simply never gives in. Fighting until the final whistle is in our blood,” said Joselu.

One of Real’s key players is Jude Bellingham, who will not only be playing the final on home soil in England but against one of his former clubs in the shape of Dortmund.

“It’s mad. I can’t believe it,” said Bellingham. “It could only happen like this. My first final. In England, against Dortmund. Credit to them, they deserve their place in the final. It’ll be nice to see some old friends.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 1 June