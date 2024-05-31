2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must avoid defeat against Mali - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

LISTEN

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has emphasized the importance of Ghana avoiding a loss to Mali in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match.

Badu highlighted the need for Ghanaians to rally behind coach Otto Addo and his team to secure a crucial victory against Mali.

In an interview with Onua TV, Badu expressed concern that a defeat would put significant pressure on Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign.

"The most important thing is to support the team and hope we don’t lose against Mali. Otherwise, a win for Comoros in the other game will increase the pressure on us," Badu said.

The Black Stars will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 for their Matchday 3 game in Group I. Following this, Ghana will play against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10.

Currently, the Black Stars are 4th in their group, having secured one win and one loss in their first two matches.