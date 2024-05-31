ModernGhana logo
FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses of Ghana to know opponents on June 5

By GFA Communications
The draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be held in Bogota, Colombia on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The 24 qualified teams will be divided into six groups of four teams each for the final competition.

This year’s edition will see an increase from 16 to 24 countries with CAF having four representatives (Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon and Morocco) from the previous two slots.

The Black Princesses will know their opponents for the U-20 World Cup in Columbia where they will be making their seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial competition.

Ghana will be represented by Head Coach Yussif Basigi and Hannah Ofosu Asare, Administrative Manager, National Teams Department.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will kick off in Colombia from Saturday, August 31 to Sunday, September 22, 2024.

