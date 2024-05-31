ModernGhana logo
I cannot have erection due to Hearts of Oak bad performance - Maxwell Asabre

Former General Secretary of Hearts of Oak, Maxwell Asabre
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Former General Secretary of Hearts of Oak, Maxwell Asabre, has disclosed that the club's poor performance has severely affected his well-being, even causing him to struggle with maintaining an erection.

The Phobian Club has underperformed in the second half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

After 31 matches, Hearts of Oak sits precariously at 15th place, just two points above the relegation zone, following a defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Matchday 31 fixture at Baba Yara Stadium.

Asabre shared his frustrations during an interview on Asempa FM, detailing the impact of the team's performance on his health.

He emphasized that the club's disappointing results have not only disrupted his sleep but also led to his current condition.

He further stated that if Hearts of Oak were to be relegated to Division One, he would consider leaving Ghana.

"I have been struggling to have an erection due to Hearts of Oak's bad performance. I cannot sleep these days, and should the club be relegated, I will relocate from Ghana," Asabre said.

Hearts of Oak aims to bounce back when they face Nations FC in the Matchday 32 game at Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

