ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL Matchday 32 Preview: Struggling Hearts of Oak tackle Nations FC as Asante Kotoko host Great Olympics

Football News 202324 GPL Matchday 32 Preview: Struggling Hearts of Oak tackle Nations FC as Asante Kotoko host Great Olympics
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Matchday 32 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will take place at the various stadia this weekend.

The games will kick off on Friday with struggling Hearts of Oak hosting Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Legon Cities will host Bofoakwa Tano at the Theatre of Dreams at Dwau while Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will clash with Aduana Stars.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.
In the Sunday games, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams will tackle Karela United while Asante Kotoko at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will welcome relegation-threatened Great Olympics.

Nsoatreman FC at the Prof Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex will welcome Accra Lions while Premier League leaders, FC Samartex will clash with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Defending champions Medeama SC at Akoon Park will host Heart of Lions while Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will entertain Real Tamale United

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.
Full Fixtures:

  • Hearts of Oak v Nations FC
  • Legon Cities v Bofoakwa Tano
  • Bechem United v Aduana Stars
  • Dreams FC v Karela United
  • Asante Kotoko v Great Olympics
  • Nsoatreman FC v Accra Lions
  • FC Samartex v Bibiani Gold Stars
  • Medeama SC v Heart of Lions
  • Berekum Chelsea v Real Tamale United

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Stop the political hypocrisy and support gov't to grow country's economy— Majority Leader urges Minority Stop the political hypocrisy and support gov't to grow country's economy — Major...

6 hours ago

Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial Trump found guilty on all counts in ‘hush money’ trial

6 hours ago

African rating agency long overdue – Dr Amin Adam African rating agency long overdue – Dr Amin Adam

6 hours ago

Charles Bissues case assigned to new judge Charles Bissue’s case assigned to new judge

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa files fresh application to strike out charges Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa files fresh application to strike out charges

6 hours ago

Group want SSNIT Boss Osafo-Maafo sacked over hotels sale saga Group want SSNIT Boss Osafo-Maafo sacked over hotels sale saga

6 hours ago

ER: Police intensify investigations into murder of two persons at Maame Krobo E/R: Police intensify investigations into murder of two persons at Maame Krobo

8 hours ago

GFL demands withdrawal of Labour Union representatives from SSNIT Board GFL demands withdrawal of Labour Union representatives from SSNIT Board

13 hours ago

'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't to place all road projects on budget' — Bawumia 'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't t...

13 hours ago

'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians 'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movem...

Just in....
body-container-line