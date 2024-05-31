2023/24 GPL Matchday 32 Preview: Struggling Hearts of Oak tackle Nations FC as Asante Kotoko host Great Olympics

The Matchday 32 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will take place at the various stadia this weekend.

The games will kick off on Friday with struggling Hearts of Oak hosting Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Legon Cities will host Bofoakwa Tano at the Theatre of Dreams at Dwau while Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will clash with Aduana Stars.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams will tackle Karela United while Asante Kotoko at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will welcome relegation-threatened Great Olympics.

Nsoatreman FC at the Prof Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex will welcome Accra Lions while Premier League leaders, FC Samartex will clash with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Defending champions Medeama SC at Akoon Park will host Heart of Lions while Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will entertain Real Tamale United

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: