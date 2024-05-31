Swiatek continues title defence on birthday

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek will hope to celebrate her birthday by moving a step closer to a third successive French Open title in Paris on Friday.

Four-time major winner Swiatek, who turns 23 on the day of her third-round match at Roland Garros, continues her campaign against 42nd-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Swiatek had to save a match point as she was pushed to the brink by Naomi Osaka in a three-hour, three-set thriller on Wednesday.

But the Pole came through that challenge to extend her winning streak at the clay-court Slam to 16 consecutive matches, and she remains on course to become only the second women's player in the Open Era to win three consecutive French Open titles.

Also in the women's singles draw on Friday, American third seed Coco Gauff takes on Ukrainian 30th seed Dayana Yastremska in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier following two comfortable straight-set wins for the US Open champion.

Elsewhere, Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur meets Canadian 31st seed Leylah Fernandez, while Czech fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova faces France's Chloe Paquet.

In the men's competition, Italian second seed Jannik Sinner resumes his campaign against Russian Pavel Kotov as he chases a second successive Grand Slam triumph following victory at the Australian Open.

The night session match sees Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz, a semi-finalist last year, face American 27th seed Sebastian Korda.

Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev plays Italian Matteo Arnaldi, and Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas comes up against China's Zhang Zhizhen.

Rain once again interrupted play on the outer courts at Roland Garros on Thursday, when organisers took the decision to ban fans drinking alcohol in the stands in a bid to end unruly behaviour.

The schedule could again be disrupted on Friday, with more rain forecast for the afternoon, and the wet weather is not expected to end until Sunday.

Murray and Evans team up for French Open doubles

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

British pair Andy Murray and Dan Evans are scheduled to begin their men's doubles campaign at the French Open on Friday - if the weather permits.

Wildcards Murray and Evans, who both lost their first-round singles match at Roland Garros, are due to face Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild and Argentine Sebastian Baez in the fourth and final match on court 13.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Murray, 37, is targeting a final appearance at an Olympic Games in Paris this summer and could look to compete in both the men's singles and doubles competitions.

Murray and Evans have competed together twice before, most recently doing so at last year's Citi Open in Washington where they beat the event's second seeds before losing in the second round.

Joe Salisbury, Jamie Murray and Lloyd Glasspool are among the Britons also in men's doubles action on day five.

Four-time major winners Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram begin their campaign against Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Czech Adam Pavlasek.

Murray and New Zealand's Michael Venus, the 13th seeds, meet Spanish pair Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, while Glasspool and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer play Argentinian eighth seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

In the women's doubles, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson begin against China's Chan Hao-ching and Russian Veronika Kudermetova.