Ghana vs Mali: Black Stars to hold first training session on Friday

FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Black Stars of Ghana will begin preparations for their game against Mali on Friday, May 31.

Ghana takes on Mali on June 6 in the first of two matches in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars players invited for the June international break reported to camp on Thursday.

In a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), it has indicated that the Black Stars will have their first training session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium tomorrow.

“The Black Stars will hold their first training at the University of Ghana Stadium at 4:30 pm on Friday, May 31, 2024, ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

“The Stars will train in Accra for five days before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for the crucial Group I encounter against the Eagles of Mali,” the Ghana FA statement said.

The statement added that Friday’s training session is open to the media and the public.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

