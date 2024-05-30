Laryea Kingston's sudden resignation affected Black Starlets - Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe believes Laryea Kingston's sudden resignation as head coach of the Ghana U-17 national team caused instability in camp.

Kingston's departure came in the wake of the team's 2-1 semi-final defeat to Burkina Faso, dashing their hopes of automatically qualifying for the upcoming U-17 AFCON.

This marked the third consecutive failure for the Black Starlets to secure a spot in the tournament.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Armstrong-Mortagbe was clear the team was making huge progress under the former Ghana international, but his resignation has cost the team some energy.

“Laryea’s project ran for about seven months… We started with the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship here, 5-1 against Ivory Coast, next game 2-0. Everybody expected that we should be hopefully qualifying directly to the U-17 AFCON.

“Unfortunately, the results didn’t go our way thereafter. Laryea announced his intent to leave the role in the course of the tournament and I think that created a bit of instability around the team.”

Ghana subsequently lost the third-place playoff match to Nigeria on Tuesday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.