Otto Addo's frame of mind is long-term - GFA's Public Relations & Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, the Head of Public Relations & Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasized the long-term vision adopted by Black Stars coach Otto Addo in his recent squad selection.

Addo, who initially led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup on an interim basis, has now been reinstated as head coach and has announced his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

A significant decision in Addo's selection was the exclusion of Andre Ayew, which Armstrong-Mortagbe believes marks a strategic shift towards a long-term plan for the team.

"From the GFA's perspective, we're focused on the coach's long-term project. Remember, Otto initially came in on a short-term basis and successfully qualified for the World Cup, leaving a fairly positive impression. Now, he's back with a different mindset, clearly thinking long-term. This doesn't undermine the contributions of past players, but he chose to discuss those he's currently selected," Armstrong-Mortagbe told Joy Prime.

The Black Stars are currently fourth in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, trailing behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar. Effective management and unity will be vital as the team strives to improve their standings.

Ghana will begin their training camp on Thursday, followed by a trip to Bamako, Mali, next week for the match on June 6. They will then return to Kumasi to face the Central African Republic.

These upcoming matches are crucial for Ghana's aspirations of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and Otto Addo's leadership will be essential in navigating these challenging fixtures.

