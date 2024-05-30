I hope Andre Ayew welcomes Black Stars snub in good faith - Ex-Ebusua Dwarfs coach J.E Sarpong

Former coach of Ebusua Dwarfs and Great Olympics, J.E. Sarpong

Former coach of Ebusua Dwarfs and Great Olympics, J.E. Sarpong, expressed his hope that Andre Ayew will accept his exclusion from the Black Stars with grace.

The 34-year-old Ayew has been omitted from Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, despite his standout performances in the recently concluded French Ligue 1 season. Ayew scored five goals in 19 appearances, helping Le Havre maintain their place in the topflight.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Sarpong, who also previously coached Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, commented on Ayew's exclusion.

"André Ayew has made significant contributions, but the way we bid farewell to our players is often lacking. I am skeptical because Ayew is currently in good form. His performance in the recent Ligue 1 season was strong, and I believe his form could have earned him a spot on the national team.

"If Ayew is to retire from the team, it should be after the qualifiers. I don’t understand why we abruptly removed our captains. It happened to Kwesi Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and now Andre. This will continue to be a topic of debate, but I hope Ayew takes it in stride and moves on," Sarpong added.

Andre Ayew has made a record 120 appearances for Ghana, scoring 24 goals. Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to begin training later today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Ghana will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 and then host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10 for their Matchday 3 and 4 fixtures. With a win and a loss in their first two games, the Black Stars, currently 4th in Group I, will be looking to return to winning ways.