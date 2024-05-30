2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Andre Ayew not worried after Black Stars snub - Solar Ayew

Solar Ayew says Andre Ayew is not worried about his snub by Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Le Havre attacker has been left out of Ghana's 26-man squad for the upcoming games against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

This decision comes as a surprise given that Ayew finished the just-ended French Ligue 1 season on a high, scoring six goals.

However, speaking to Asempa FM, Solar Ayew admitted that the captaincy can be taken away from the former West Ham and Swansea City man but football will remain in the Ayew family.

“The Black Stars captaincy is not for the Ayew family, it’s for Ghana," he said. "We can lose the captaincy but we are still having the football in our family. The captaincy is not ours but the football is there.

"You can take everything from us but you cannot take away the football. We have young ones coming so we are not worried at all," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Black Stars will face Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00. Ghana will then face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.