ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Andre Ayew not worried after Black Stars snub - Solar Ayew

Football News Solar Ayew
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Solar Ayew

Solar Ayew says Andre Ayew is not worried about his snub by Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Le Havre attacker has been left out of Ghana's 26-man squad for the upcoming games against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

This decision comes as a surprise given that Ayew finished the just-ended French Ligue 1 season on a high, scoring six goals.

However, speaking to Asempa FM, Solar Ayew admitted that the captaincy can be taken away from the former West Ham and Swansea City man but football will remain in the Ayew family.

“The Black Stars captaincy is not for the Ayew family, it’s for Ghana," he said. "We can lose the captaincy but we are still having the football in our family. The captaincy is not ours but the football is there.

"You can take everything from us but you cannot take away the football. We have young ones coming so we are not worried at all," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Black Stars will face Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00. Ghana will then face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mr. Kofi Agyei addressing the media E/R:Akyem Juaso residents protest against installation of alleged 'galamsey' chi...

3 hours ago

One of Ghanas biggest issues of our time is boys raised by women without male influence —Ebo whyte One of Ghana’s biggest issues of our time is boys raised by women without male i...

3 hours ago

SSNIT-Rock City saga: A struggling Labadi Beach Hotel could make profit of GH158m in 2023; stop the sale now —Ablakwa provides more 'evidence' SSNIT-Rock City saga: A ‘struggling’ Labadi Beach Hotel could make profit of GH¢...

3 hours ago

Ato Forson trial: Justice Kulendi, A-G could've done better; what they've done is bad, doesn't look pretty —Atik Mohammed Ato Forson trial: Justice Kulendi, A-G could've done better; what they've done i...

4 hours ago

Jakpa's leaked tape: It's unfortunate NDC is playing in the mud, worsening the case for Ato Forson —Allotey Jacobs Jakpa's leaked tape: It's unfortunate NDC is playing in the mud, worsening the c...

4 hours ago

Bawumia 2024 elections: Bawumia vows to stabilize cedi with gold if elected

4 hours ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist Ghana’s 5G: What’s the track record of a company formed a week before deal appro...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo intervenes in controversial SSNIT hotel sale saga

4 hours ago

Well establish new administrative city outside chocked Accra to relocate govt services – Mahama We’ll establish new administrative city outside chocked Accra to relocate gov’t ...

4 hours ago

Black men sue American Airlines for alleged racial discrimination Black men sue American Airlines for alleged racial discrimination

Just in....
body-container-line