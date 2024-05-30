2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana Premier League players deserve better - Karim Zito blasts Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, has expressed dissatisfaction with Black Stars coach Otto Addo's exclusion of Ghana Premier League players from the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Addo on Wednesday, May 29 unveiled his squad for the matches against Mali and Central African Republic next month, with only Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare representing the local league in the 26-man selection.

Zito, a seasoned trainer, criticized Addo for overlooking local talents, especially considering Dreams FC's impressive performance in their debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"I'm very disappointed. I'm not sure he used performance to select the players because if he selected the players based on performance then I think players in the Ghana league deserve better," Zito remarked in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

He further lamented the lack of representation for Dreams FC despite their commendable showing in continental football, stating, "And if it comes to the Confederation Cup, Dreams FC also deserves a slot. Forget about Kurt Okraku., We are all Ghanaians, working for Ghana and playing for Ghana."

Zito's sentiments echo concerns raised by sports journalists about the state of Ghanaian football.

"The coaches have indeed confirmed what some sports journalists have been saying that our is league dead.

"So as coaches, you go round and you only selected one player from the Ghana League who is even a Goalkeeper, then I'm very disappointed," he added.

In the midst of this controversy, the Black Stars are set to commence their training camp at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium today. They are gearing up for an away fixture against Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a home clash with Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.