ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I learn from Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Football News I learn from Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, says Ghana coach Otto Addo
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has unveiled insights into his tactical approach, drawing inspiration from the strategies of football luminaries Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

At 43, Addo shared this revelation while announcing his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

Speaking to the press, Addo emphasized his openness to embracing ideas from fellow coaches, particularly admiring the football philosophies of Guardiola and Mourinho.

He highlighted his flexible coaching style, expressing willingness to adapt his team's strategy to counter the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents, describing himself as "a blend of various influences."

Addo reiterated his commitment to continual learning and development in coaching, expressing receptivity to guidance from coaches across all levels.

He stressed the importance of a comprehensive learning approach, recognizing the significance of studying both successful tactics and coaching errors.

“For me, I always try to learn. [I’m] A coach who wants to learn, listen, take advice even from lower coaches. And I’m always open to discussions with other coaches, so I’m a learner,” Addo said.

“I learn a lot from Guardiola, I learn a lot from Mourinho, I learn a lot from other coaches and I learn a lot from also things you shouldn’t do as a coach.

“In the end, I think I’m a mixture of everything. I can play offensively, I can play defensively, I can play a mix [of both]. I can make changes. I think I’m a good reader of the game and I’m good at predicting things to happen.”

Looking ahead to the qualifiers, Ghana prepares to face Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a home fixture against Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday three and four respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Well establish new administrative city outside chocked Accra to relocate govt services – Mahama We’ll establish new administrative city outside chocked Accra to relocate gov’t ...

4 minutes ago

My cedi depreciation comment was taken out of context – Stephen Amoah My cedi depreciation comment was taken out of context – Stephen Amoah

4 minutes ago

Well back the Cedi with more gold to make it more stable if I become President – Bawumia We’ll back the Cedi with more gold to make it more stable if I become President ...

4 minutes ago

Labadi Beach Hotel not struggling — Ablakwa reveals impressive financial performance Labadi Beach Hotel not struggling — Ablakwa reveals impressive financial perfor...

4 minutes ago

Godfred Dames alleged coercion jeopardizes justice system — Dafeamekpor Godfred Dame’s alleged coercion jeopardizes justice system — Dafeamekpor

4 minutes ago

Black men sue American Airlines for alleged racial discrimination Black men sue American Airlines for alleged racial discrimination

4 minutes ago

Leaked tape: Dame has embarrassed his office – Prof Appiagyei-Atua Leaked tape: Dame has embarrassed his office – Prof Appiagyei-Atua

29 minutes ago

Martin Amidu writes: Alban Bagbin - there shall be no withdrawal and apology for the words you put into Martin Amidus mouth on behalf of NDC Martin Amidu writes: Alban Bagbin - there shall be no withdrawal and apology for...

55 minutes ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Finance Minister Those blaming cedi depreciation on NPP government displaying intellectual dishon...

55 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Accra is grid-locked, has expanded to its limit — Mahama observes

Just in....
body-container-line