I learn from Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has unveiled insights into his tactical approach, drawing inspiration from the strategies of football luminaries Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

At 43, Addo shared this revelation while announcing his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

Speaking to the press, Addo emphasized his openness to embracing ideas from fellow coaches, particularly admiring the football philosophies of Guardiola and Mourinho.

He highlighted his flexible coaching style, expressing willingness to adapt his team's strategy to counter the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents, describing himself as "a blend of various influences."

Addo reiterated his commitment to continual learning and development in coaching, expressing receptivity to guidance from coaches across all levels.

He stressed the importance of a comprehensive learning approach, recognizing the significance of studying both successful tactics and coaching errors.

“For me, I always try to learn. [I’m] A coach who wants to learn, listen, take advice even from lower coaches. And I’m always open to discussions with other coaches, so I’m a learner,” Addo said.

“I learn a lot from Guardiola, I learn a lot from Mourinho, I learn a lot from other coaches and I learn a lot from also things you shouldn’t do as a coach.

“In the end, I think I’m a mixture of everything. I can play offensively, I can play defensively, I can play a mix [of both]. I can make changes. I think I’m a good reader of the game and I’m good at predicting things to happen.”

Looking ahead to the qualifiers, Ghana prepares to face Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a home fixture against Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday three and four respectively.