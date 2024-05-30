GFA gave me the free will to work in my first stint – Otto Addo

Otto Addo has disclosed that he enjoyed autonomy in his role as head coach of the Black Stars during his initial tenure.

Initially appointed as interim head coach for Ghana's senior national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria, the 43-year-old guided the team to qualification for the global tournament.

Following Ghana's early exit from the World Cup, Addo stepped down from his position.

However, speaking to the media after unveiling his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Addo revealed that he had been granted the freedom to execute his plans despite rumours of interference from the country's football governing body.

"I was happy with how the Ghana Football Association allowed me to do my things during my first stint. I am a free person and I speak my mind but I was allowed to do my work," the former Borussia Dortmund coach said.

Ghana's upcoming fixtures include an away match against Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Addo returned to the helm as head coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. He secured a 34-month contract with the possibility of extending it for an additional 24 months.