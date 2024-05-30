ModernGhana logo
I was pressured me to include local players in my squad during my first stint – Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has opened up about facing pressure to include local players in his squad during his initial tenure.

The 43-year-old assumed leadership of the Black Stars as an interim measure prior to the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

This followed the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac following a disappointing performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana exited in the group stage.

Addo departed from his position after Ghana's early elimination at the 2022 World Cup, despite successfully guiding the team through qualification.

Addressing the media after revealing his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the former Borussia Dortmund manager disclosed that while his autonomy wasn't compromised, he faced pressure to integrate local talents into his squad.

"The only pressure the Ghana Football Association gave me was to bring in local players, and now, I will even pay closer attention, now that I am working full time," Addo remarked.

Ghana is gearing up to face Mali on June 6th at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by hosting Central African Republic on June 10th at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday three and four fixtures respectively.

Earlier this year, Otto Addo was reinstated as the head coach of the senior national team after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, subsequent to another AFCON group stage exit in Ivory Coast.

Addo secured a 34-month contract with the possibility of extending it by another 24 months.

