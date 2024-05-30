ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I will help identify talent in Ghana Premier League - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Football News I will help identify talent in Ghana Premier League - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has reaffirmed his dedication to closely monitoring the Ghana Premier League and identifying potential talents.

Following the announcement of his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month, the 43-year-old emphasized his commitment to scouting local talent.

Among the players selected for the squad, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare was the sole representative from the local league.

Speaking at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters, Addo stressed that as a full-time Black Stars coach, he intends to actively observe matches in the topflight league.

"I will watch the Ghana Premier League closely and attend matches in person across different stadiums," Addo stated during the press briefing.

"I will not rely solely on videos; instead, I will be present at the various venues."

Expressing his determination to contribute to talent discovery, Addo emphasized that player quality outweighs their origins or club affiliations.

"If a player is talented, it doesn't matter where he comes from or where he plays. If I spot talent in the local league, I will not hesitate to include them in the squad," he added.

In other developments, the Black Stars are set to commence their training camp at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium today.

They are gearing up for their upcoming match against Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Finance Minister Those blaming cedi depreciation on NPP government displaying intellectual dishon...

11 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Accra is grid-locked, has expanded to its limit — Mahama observes

12 hours ago

UWR: Rainstorm causes havoc in Tumu UW/R: Rainstorm causes havoc in Tumu 

12 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education  

12 hours ago

Bawumia pledges to assist labour institutions to protect workers under his government Bawumia pledges to assist labour institutions to protect workers under his gover...

12 hours ago

EC to lay new bill before Parliament for GhanaCard as sole identity for voter registration EC to lay new bill before Parliament for GhanaCard as sole identity for voter re...

12 hours ago

Ambulance case: Yeboah Dame's image tattered and badly bruised, he must be sacked immediately - AriseGhana Ambulance case: Yeboah Dame's image tattered and badly bruised, he must be sacke...

13 hours ago

Fuel prices to rise again in June — IES Fuel prices to rise again in June — IES

13 hours ago

'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' —Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to Kumasi' policy 'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' — Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to K...

13 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Mahama has not promised to stabilise struggling cedi in his first 100 days as pr...

Just in....
body-container-line