I will help identify talent in Ghana Premier League - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has reaffirmed his dedication to closely monitoring the Ghana Premier League and identifying potential talents.

Following the announcement of his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month, the 43-year-old emphasized his commitment to scouting local talent.

Among the players selected for the squad, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare was the sole representative from the local league.

Speaking at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters, Addo stressed that as a full-time Black Stars coach, he intends to actively observe matches in the topflight league.

"I will watch the Ghana Premier League closely and attend matches in person across different stadiums," Addo stated during the press briefing.

"I will not rely solely on videos; instead, I will be present at the various venues."

Expressing his determination to contribute to talent discovery, Addo emphasized that player quality outweighs their origins or club affiliations.

"If a player is talented, it doesn't matter where he comes from or where he plays. If I spot talent in the local league, I will not hesitate to include them in the squad," he added.

In other developments, the Black Stars are set to commence their training camp at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium today.

They are gearing up for their upcoming match against Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.