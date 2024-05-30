I will watch Ghana Premier League closely - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has committed to paying closer attention to the Ghana Premier League.

The 43-year-old made this announcement after revealing his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare was the only local player included in the squad for the two matches.

Speaking to the press at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters on Wednesday, Addo emphasized that, now being a full-time Black Stars coach, he plans to closely monitor the topflight league.

He stated that he would personally attend matches across various stadiums to scout talent.

"I will closely watch the Ghana Premier League, not just through videos but by being present at the stadiums," he said.

"I will do my best to help and will keep a close eye on the league because if a player is good, he deserves a chance regardless of where he plays.

"If I find a player I like, I will bring him into the team. I will actively seek out talent from the local league," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their training camp today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. They are preparing for their game against Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home match against Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.