2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Dropping Andre Ayew was the most difficult decision – Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed that excluding Andre Ayew from the final squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June was his “most difficult decision.”

Ayew, the most capped active player with 120 appearances, has been left out of the squad for the upcoming matches. The 34-year-old recently joined a French Ligue 1 side, scoring five goals in 19 league appearances.

During a press conference at the Ghana Football Association headquarters on Wednesday, Addo explained that he had a lengthy conversation with Ayew regarding his exclusion from the squad.

"I had a long talk with Andre. I personally visited him and provided the reasons for his omission from the squad at this time. I prefer not to disclose the details of our conversation," Addo stated.

"Andre is a living legend in Ghana. His contributions to the country are incredible, and this decision was the hardest for me because I respect him both as a person and a player.

“This was a decision we made, not necessarily with his agreement, but I gave him my reasoning. I don't want to delve further into it and create more speculation. I continue to hold great respect for him," he added.

The Black Stars will face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will commence their training camp today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.