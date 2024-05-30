Off-colour Alcaraz made to work to beat qualifier

An off-colour Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep to beat inspired qualifier Jesper de Jong and reach the French Open third round.

Spain's Alcaraz looked subdued at times in a 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 victory over a player ranked 173 places below him.

Dutchman De Jong played well above his ranking but it was a rusty performance from Alcaraz, who had to twice come back from a break down in the fourth set.

"I prefer not to spend too much time on the court, I want to be in good shape for the next round but every match is different," Alcaraz said.

"I was in trouble at points. Jesper and I put on a good show."

Alcaraz will face either American Sebastian Korda or Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea next.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2022 runner-up, and Andrey Rublev won their matches but no play was possible on the outside courts because of persistent rain.

In the night session, second seed Jannik Sinner dispatched Richard Gasquet in straight sets on Court Phillipe Chatrier - one of two courts at Roland Garros to have a roof.

On the other, Court Suzanne Lenglen, Switzerland's 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka lost in four sets to Russian Pavel Kotov.

This was almost the exact opposite of third seed Alcaraz's dominant first-round win against lucky loser JJ Wolf.

The 21-year-old still had a compression sleeve on his right forearm - an injury which impacted his preparations for Roland Garros - and his lack of match practice showed.

After a relatively straightforward first two sets, it was as though Alcaraz's concentration began to drift, often following a good shot with one that sailed wide or found the net.

He made 47 unforced errors, most of which came in the third set as he quickly went a double breakdown.

It looked as though the match could get even trickier for Alcaraz as he was immediately broken at the start of the fourth set, once again on a long forehand.

However, he seemed to re-engage in the next game as he got to 30-30 on the De Jong serve. His team did their best to encourage him and, as De Jong sent a forehand into the net, Alcaraz seemed more like himself.

The two traded breaks once again, with the set level at 2-2 before Alcaraz pulled away, helped by a tiring De Jong, who beat Britain's Jack Draper in five sets in the first round.

Alcaraz will, however, know that tougher tests await as he attempts to secure a third major title.

"The energy that I received from the people to forget about the third set and be at my best in the fourth set was really helpful to me," he added.

Tennis talk with Badosa 'a breath of fresh air' for Tsitsipas

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

Image caption: Stefanos Tsitsipas had a two-set lead over Novak Djokovic in the 2022 French Open final before falling to defeat

Greek ninth seed Tsitsipas overcame a third-set wobble to beat Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 and continue his bid for a first Grand Slam title.

Tsitsipas had a mixed start to the season but won his third Monte Carlo Masters title and reached a second clay-court final in Barcelona, losing to Casper Ruud.

He intends to play mixed doubles in Paris with his partner, former world number two Paula Badosa of Spain, and said the pair talk about tennis "all the time".

"We both share the same passion and we both do the same thing in life," Tsitsipas, who will face either Lorenzo Sonego or Zhang Zhizhen next, said.

"So to have a person by your side that you love and can comfortably and mutually and reciprocally talk about tennis in our case, I think it's a breath of fresh air.

"In my case, that person knows a lot about tennis and analyses the game pretty well."

Russian sixth seed Rublev, playing under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen, won 6-3 6-4 6-3 against Spain's Pedro Martinez, while on Court Phillipe Chatrier the second-ranked Sinner beat home hopeful Gasquet 6-4 6-2 6-4.

Sinner will become world number one should defending champion Novak Djokovic fail to reach the semi-finals, but was made to work hard at times by the spirited Gasquet, who was fervently backed by the partisan Parisian supporters.

Sinner was far deadlier on serve than the wasteful Gasquet, and was eventually able to make his stronger ground strokes count as his veteran opponent's defences weakened.

Gasquet is now 37 and tried to make every second count, but has never had a strong record at Roland Garros - only once reaching the quarter-finals - and did not produce too much to unduly trouble Sinner, a man 15 years his junior.