Black Challenge get rousing welcome after win 2024 AAFCON

Ghana’s Amputee national team, the Black Challenge touched down in Accra to a rousing welcome by members of the Ghana Sports Supporters following their success at the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

Ghana came from behind to beat Morocco in the final of the competition which was staged in Cairo, Egypt, to win the tournament for the second consecutive time.

Mohammed Mubarak won the Best Player of the Tournament award, and coach Stephen Obeng was also judged the best coach.

The Black Challenge successfully defended this lead throughout extra time, ultimately securing the trophy.

Following their triumph, the team touched down in Accra on Tuesday afternoon to a hero’s welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

Meanwhile, Miss Wendy Naa Deide Sampah, founder of the Wendy Foundation has commended the Black Challenge. She urged them to continue winning and win bigger at the World Cup coming up in 2026 in Panama.

She hailed Mr Samson Deen President of NPC Ghana for his inspiring leadership, and for ensuring that other para-athletes qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris later in the year.