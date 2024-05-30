ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Challenge get rousing welcome after win 2024 AAFCON

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports News Black Challenge get rousing welcome after win 2024 AAFCON
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghana’s Amputee national team, the Black Challenge touched down in Accra to a rousing welcome by members of the Ghana Sports Supporters following their success at the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

Ghana came from behind to beat Morocco in the final of the competition which was staged in Cairo, Egypt, to win the tournament for the second consecutive time.

Mohammed Mubarak won the Best Player of the Tournament award, and coach Stephen Obeng was also judged the best coach.

The Black Challenge successfully defended this lead throughout extra time, ultimately securing the trophy.

Following their triumph, the team touched down in Accra on Tuesday afternoon to a hero’s welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

Meanwhile, Miss Wendy Naa Deide Sampah, founder of the Wendy Foundation has commended the Black Challenge. She urged them to continue winning and win bigger at the World Cup coming up in 2026 in Panama.

She hailed Mr Samson Deen President of NPC Ghana for his inspiring leadership, and for ensuring that other para-athletes qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris later in the year.

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Thank God Im not an idiot —KokuAnyidoho ridicules Asiedu Nketia Thank God I’m not an idiot — Koku Anyidoho ridicules Asiedu Nketia

11 hours ago

UWR: Rainstorm causes havoc in Tumu UW/R: Rainstorm causes havoc in Tumu 

11 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education  

11 hours ago

Bawumia pledges to assist labour institutions to protect workers under his government Bawumia pledges to assist labour institutions to protect workers under his gover...

11 hours ago

EC to lay new bill before Parliament for GhanaCard as sole identity for voter registration EC to lay new bill before Parliament for GhanaCard as sole identity for voter re...

11 hours ago

Ambulance case: Yeboah Dame's image tattered and badly bruised, he must be sacked immediately - AriseGhana Ambulance case: Yeboah Dame's image tattered and badly bruised, he must be sacke...

12 hours ago

Fuel prices to rise again in June — IES Fuel prices to rise again in June — IES

12 hours ago

'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' —Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to Kumasi' policy 'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' — Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to K...

12 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Mahama has not promised to stabilise struggling cedi in his first 100 days as pr...

12 hours ago

TUC General Secretary describes Bawumias It Is Possible slogan as positive for Ghana TUC General Secretary describes Bawumia’s ‘It Is Possible’ slogan as positive fo...

Just in....
body-container-line