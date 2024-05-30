ModernGhana logo
Joseph Commey loses to American Emelio Garcia at 2nd 2024 Olympic Games Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana’s Light Welterweight -63.5Kg Joseph Commey aka Jaguar lost on a unanimous points decision to American Emelio Garcia at the ongoing second World Olympic Qualifiers. He becomes the fifth Black Bomber to miss the flight to Paris 2024

Flyweight-51Kg Theophilus Kpakpa Allotey fights on Saturday, 30th May against Anvarzhan Khadzhiev (Kyrgyzstan). He must win plus two others before securing the ticket.

While in the Women's Middleweight -75 (Rd 16), Ornella Sathoud faces Aynur Rzayeva (Azerbaijan) on 1st June 2024.

The boxers whose Paris Dream has dissolved are now five: Amadu Mohammed (Featherweight - 57Kg), Henry Malm (Light Middleweight -71Kg), Jonathan Tetteh (Heavyweight -92Kg), Mark Kojovi Ahondjo (Super Heavyweight -92+kg) and Joseph Commey Light welterweight -63.5kg).

51 slots are for grabs by 579 boxers from 133 nations. 610 coaches are represented in the tournaments that end on June 2, 2024.

