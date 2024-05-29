ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Accept Black Stars squad omission in good faith - Andre Ayew urged

Football News Accept Black Stars squad omission in good faith - Andre Ayew urged
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has urged Andre Ayew to accept his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month in good faith.

Polo, who is a former Hearts of Oak gaffer emphasized the cyclical nature of football careers, expressing that every player experiences highs and lows.

He advised Ayew to accept the situation gracefully, recognizing that transitions are part of the game.

"In football, everyone has their moment. It's natural that every journey has its conclusion. It's not abnormal for players to go through phases. Ayew should embrace this with a positive mindset," Polo shared with Connect FM.

Reflecting on past transitions within the national team, Polo cited the handing over of the captaincy from Asamoah Gyan to Ayew before Gyan's departure.

He likened Ayew's current situation to this, emphasizing the inevitability of change in football.

“When Gyan was leaving the national team, they took the captainship from him to Dede and he left. That is exactly what is happening to the latter too,” he added.

Ayew's previous omission from the Black Stars occurred in 2023 during international friendlies against Mexico and the USA, both of which Ghana lost.

The upcoming qualifiers will see the Black Stars face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Deputy Finance Minister Deputy Finance Minister ignore questions on Pwalugu Dam and SSNIT on live TV

41 minutes ago

Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely in some areas — GMet Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely i...

49 minutes ago

Ambulance case: Its a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has achieved away – Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: It’s a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has ac...

55 minutes ago

Yaw Dankwah Ambulance case: Premature for Ghana Bar Association to intervene in NPP-NDC disp...

1 hour ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr Ambulance case: I’m embarrassed, ashamed – Kwesi Pratt reacts to conversation be...

1 hour ago

Bernard Mornah, Co-convener of Arise Ghana Alleged tape: Ghana Bar is in grave danger if Dame continues to lead it — Arise ...

1 hour ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia reveals plans to increase salaries of workers

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama did not promise to stabilise the struggling Cedi in 100 days — Campaign t...

2 hours ago

27th May has been adopted to campaign against hepatitis b C/R: Afenyo-Markin marks 46th birthday with fight against Hepatitis B

4 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the decision to broadcast it live matters Ghana’s anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the deci...

Just in....
body-container-line