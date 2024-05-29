Accept Black Stars squad omission in good faith - Andre Ayew urged

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has urged Andre Ayew to accept his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month in good faith.

Polo, who is a former Hearts of Oak gaffer emphasized the cyclical nature of football careers, expressing that every player experiences highs and lows.

He advised Ayew to accept the situation gracefully, recognizing that transitions are part of the game.

"In football, everyone has their moment. It's natural that every journey has its conclusion. It's not abnormal for players to go through phases. Ayew should embrace this with a positive mindset," Polo shared with Connect FM.

Reflecting on past transitions within the national team, Polo cited the handing over of the captaincy from Asamoah Gyan to Ayew before Gyan's departure.

He likened Ayew's current situation to this, emphasizing the inevitability of change in football.

“When Gyan was leaving the national team, they took the captainship from him to Dede and he left. That is exactly what is happening to the latter too,” he added.

Ayew's previous omission from the Black Stars occurred in 2023 during international friendlies against Mexico and the USA, both of which Ghana lost.

The upcoming qualifiers will see the Black Stars face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.