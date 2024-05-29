Mohammed Kudus’ stunning solo goal against Freiburg named Europa League Goal of The Season

Mohammed Kudus' goal against SC Freiburg has been named the best goal of the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League season.

This remarkable goal was one of two scored by Kudus during West Ham United's 5-0 victory over SC Freiburg in the Round of 16 at the London Stadium.

The Ghanaian international showcased his exceptional skills by picking up the ball inside his own half, dribbling past two Freiburg players over a distance of 50 yards, and slotting it into the net with his weaker right foot.

This accolade is the second recognition for this goal, following Kudus' win of West Ham’s Goal of the Season Award at the club’s end-of-season ceremony.

In his debut season with West Ham, Kudus made a significant impact after transferring from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. He scored five goals in nine Europa League matches, though The Hammers were eventually knocked out in the quarterfinals by finalists Bayer Leverkusen.

In the English Premier League, Kudus continued to impress, contributing eight goals and six assists in 33 appearances.

Additionally, Mohammed Kudus has been selected for the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month.