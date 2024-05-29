It is time for Andre Ayew to consider retirement from Black Stars - Mohammed Polo

Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo has urged Andre Ayew to retire from the national team following his omission in the latest squad.

The Le Havre attacker was dropped from Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

Despite his fine form performance in the French Ligue 1, the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners beleives it is time for the 34-year-old to announce his retirement from the Black Stars.

“It’s up to Dede to decide to retire or not but I will personally advise him to retire because he has done enough for the nation,” Polo told Takoradi-based Connect FM.

Polo, who is a former Hearts of Oak head coach heaped praises on Andre Ayew for his exploit with the Black Stars.

“In life, if your time is up, it doesn’t matter what you do. Dede has done a lot for our national teams. What he has done is for prosperity to talk about,” he said.

In the absence of Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey will captain the Black Stars for the two crucial games against Mali and Central African Republic.

Ghana has three points from two games in group I and Comoros lead the group with 6 points. The Black Stars will be hosted by Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6 before hosting Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.