2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Baba Rahman is not interested in Black Stars return - Otto Addo

WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has revealed that Abdul Baba Rahman is reluctant to return to the senior national team.

The 43-year-old made these remarks after unveiling his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic (CAR).

The former Chelsea defender was one of the notable names left out of the squad for the two games.

Explaining his decision to leave out Rahman, Otto Addo said the player continues to suffer from the reaction he received during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against CAR last year with a large number of the crowd booing him at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

That reception, saw Baba subsequently announce he will be away from the national team for the foreseeable future.

"I have seen his performances. At the moment he is not ready to come back. What happened in Kumasi affected him and his family a lot," Addo explained.

“I spoke with him but he doesn’t want to come back. I don’t know what happened but I think it affected him and his family. Personal attacks, and criticisms, if it is tactical or performance wise that’s okay but to attack him personally is not good.

"We would have needed him very much. I had a long talk with him and I even wanted to fly there but he was sure he wouldn’t change his mind."

Baba Rahman enjoyed a good season with PAOK as he contributed nine goals in the side winning the Greece Super League.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be hosted in Bamako at the Stade du 26 Mars on June 6 before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

