2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Frederick Asare the only home-based player in Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, is the only local player who has been named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers next month.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the Black Stars on Wednesday, May 29 announced his 26-man squad for the games.

Despite the inconsistent performance of the Porcupine Warriors, Asare, who has been skipper for the side has made the final squad for the games.

Asare will compete with St Gallen’s Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacot, who plies his trade for Hibernian in Scotland.

The squad include notable players like Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Alexander Djiku and others.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton and Fenerbahce’s Alexander Djiku have all made a return to the team.

Meanwhile, captain Andre Ayew has been dropped from the team for the two crucial assignments.

Ghana will begin their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The Black Stars will face Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako before hosting Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

The squad