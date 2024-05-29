ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Frederick Asare the only home-based player in Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Frederick Asare the only home-based player in Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, is the only local player who has been named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers next month.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the Black Stars on Wednesday, May 29 announced his 26-man squad for the games.

Despite the inconsistent performance of the Porcupine Warriors, Asare, who has been skipper for the side has made the final squad for the games.

Asare will compete with St Gallen’s Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacot, who plies his trade for Hibernian in Scotland.

The squad include notable players like Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Alexander Djiku and others.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton and Fenerbahce’s Alexander Djiku have all made a return to the team.

Meanwhile, captain Andre Ayew has been dropped from the team for the two crucial assignments.

Ghana will begin their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The Black Stars will face Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako before hosting Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

The squad

  • Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Jojo Wollacot (Hibernian FC), Frederick Asare (Asante Kotoko)
  • Defenders: Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Ebenezer Annan (FK Novi Pazar), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce Istanbul), Alidu Seidu (Stade Rennes), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion).
  • Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon), Salis Abdul Samed (RC Lens), Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari Calcio), Edmund Addo (FK Radnicki Nis), Thomas Partey (FC Arsenal), Elisha Owusu ( AJ Auxerre), Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge).
  • Forwards: Osman Bukari (RS Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City, loan from Sporting CP), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Ibrahim Osman (FC Nordsjaelland), Kamaldeen Sulemana (FC Southampton), Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

GIDA misled public on 12million Pwalugu Dam project funds – Wa East MP GIDA misled public on $12million Pwalugu Dam project funds – Wa East MP

53 minutes ago

Bawumia proposes fiscal rule amendment to curb overspending Bawumia proposes fiscal rule amendment to curb overspending

53 minutes ago

AR: Govt to terminate some road contracts – Ashanti regional minister A/R: Govt to terminate some road contracts – Ashanti regional minister

53 minutes ago

Tourism: International arrivals hit 1.15million in 2023 Tourism: International arrivals hit 1.15million in 2023

53 minutes ago

Who received GH49billion — Construction Chamber questions govt claims Who received GH¢49billion — Construction Chamber questions govt claims

53 minutes ago

Oti Region: Husband butchers pregnant wife Oti Region: Husband butchers pregnant wife

2 hours ago

Driver, mate narrowly escape death as tanker runs into river on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway Driver, mate narrowly escape death as tanker runs into river on Dambai-Asukawkaw...

2 hours ago

Ill remove death penalty provisions from statute books if elected President – Mahama I’ll remove death penalty provisions from statute books if elected President – M...

2 hours ago

King Abdullah of Joran caught between a rock and a hard place King Abdullah of Joran caught between a rock and a hard place

5 hours ago

Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Region Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Re...

Just in....
body-container-line