The door remains open to Andre Ayew, says Black Stars Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has assured that Andre Ayew will be welcomed back to the senior national team.

His comments come after the 34-year-old was left out of Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Cnetral African Republic.

Reacting to the omission of Ayew, Otto Addo said, “The door is always open for Andre Ayew because we don't know what will happen tomorrow. Never say never."

Ghana will begin their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The Black Stars will face Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako before hosting Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10 in the Matchday three and four games respectively.

The West Africa powerhouse will be aiming to secure maximum in both games after a sloppy start to the qualifiers last year.

The 34-year-old Ghana forward scored five goals in 19 Ligue 1 games, emerging as the highest Ghanaian scorer in the top flight in the just-ended season. In all competitions, Ayew scored six goals in 20 games for Le Havre