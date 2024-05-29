ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 29 May 2024 Sports News

World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars Coach Otto Addo confirms Baba Rahman's refusal to rejoin team

Baba RahmanBaba Rahman
LISTEN

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has revealed that efforts to bring defender Baba Abdul Rahman back to the team have been unsuccessful.

Rahman's decision not to join the squad for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic is attributed to the personal attacks and criticisms he has faced over the years.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at the offices of the Ghana Football Association in Accra on Wednesday, May 29, Coach Addo explained Rahman's stance.

“I spoke with him but he doesn’t want to come back… I don’t know what happened but I think it affected him and his family. Personal attacks, criticisms… if it is tactical or performance wise, that’s okay but to attack him personally is not good,” he stated.

Addo further expressed that Rahman's absence is a significant loss for the team. “This game we will need him but I spoke to him and he was very sure that he was not coming back and it is our fault that he is not coming back,” he added.

Despite his talents, Rahman has been a target of criticism whenever he plays for the national team. The most recent incident occurred at the Baba Yara Stadium, where fans booed him during Ghana's match against the Central African Republic in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September 2023.

Rahman, who has earned 50 caps for the Black Stars, made his debut in March 2013. Currently playing for Greek Super League club PAOK, Rahman joined the team in July 2023 and has since scored seven goals and provided five assists. The 29-year-old was one of four young players called up for the crucial 2014 World Cup qualifier against Sudan.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

1 hour ago

John Dumelo, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon ‘I'm a peace-loving man’ — John Dumelo denies engaging in violence at UG voter r...

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Mahama has not promised to stabilise struggling cedi in his first 100 days as pr...

1 hour ago

TUC General Secretary describes Bawumias It Is Possible slogan as positive for Ghana TUC General Secretary describes Bawumia’s ‘It Is Possible’ slogan as positive fo...

3 hours ago

May 29: Cedi finishing day at GHS15.02 to 1 on selling rates, GHS14.02 on BoG interbank May 29: Cedi finishing day at GHS15.02 to $1 on selling rates, GHS14.02 on BoG i...

3 hours ago

Deputy Finance Minister Deputy Finance Minister ignore questions on Pwalugu Dam and SSNIT on live TV

4 hours ago

Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely in some areas — GMet Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely i...

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: Its a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has achieved away – Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: It’s a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has ac...

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama did not promise to stabilise the struggling Cedi in 100 days — Campaign t...

5 hours ago

27th May has been adopted to campaign against hepatitis b C/R: Afenyo-Markin marks 46th birthday with fight against Hepatitis B

7 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the decision to broadcast it live matters Ghana’s anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the deci...

Just in....
body-container-line