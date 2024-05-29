We will play good football but I cannot assure victories - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo is instilling confidence in Ghanaian football enthusiasts ahead of the Black Stars' crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addressing the unveiling of a 26-player squad for the forthcoming fixtures in June, Addo expressed his elation at resuming his role and collaborating with the Ghana Football Association once more.

“I’m really excited and happy to be back. It was not easy, but the GFA had good talks with Dortmund. I’m excited and looking forward to the next match,” he said.

Addo underscored his commitment to delivering captivating football, albeit without making outright victory assurances.

“I can’t promise victories, but I can promise you that we will play good football. I want to bring back the joy of watching us play. My players will not be afraid of the ball,” he explained.

Presently, Ghana occupies the fourth spot in the qualifying standings with three points.

The team faces a pivotal challenge as they seek maximum points against Mali in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10.

Otto Addo resumed his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars earlier this year, succeeding Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties after the team's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.