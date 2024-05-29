ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will play good football but I cannot assure victories - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Football News We will play good football but I cannot assure victories - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Otto Addo is instilling confidence in Ghanaian football enthusiasts ahead of the Black Stars' crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addressing the unveiling of a 26-player squad for the forthcoming fixtures in June, Addo expressed his elation at resuming his role and collaborating with the Ghana Football Association once more.

“I’m really excited and happy to be back. It was not easy, but the GFA had good talks with Dortmund. I’m excited and looking forward to the next match,” he said.

Addo underscored his commitment to delivering captivating football, albeit without making outright victory assurances.

“I can’t promise victories, but I can promise you that we will play good football. I want to bring back the joy of watching us play. My players will not be afraid of the ball,” he explained.

Presently, Ghana occupies the fourth spot in the qualifying standings with three points.

The team faces a pivotal challenge as they seek maximum points against Mali in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10.

Otto Addo resumed his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars earlier this year, succeeding Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties after the team's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

GIDA misled public on 12million Pwalugu Dam project funds – Wa East MP GIDA misled public on $12million Pwalugu Dam project funds – Wa East MP

5 minutes ago

Bawumia proposes fiscal rule amendment to curb overspending Bawumia proposes fiscal rule amendment to curb overspending

5 minutes ago

AR: Govt to terminate some road contracts – Ashanti regional minister A/R: Govt to terminate some road contracts – Ashanti regional minister

5 minutes ago

Tourism: International arrivals hit 1.15million in 2023 Tourism: International arrivals hit 1.15million in 2023

5 minutes ago

Who received GH49billion — Construction Chamber questions govt claims Who received GH¢49billion — Construction Chamber questions govt claims

5 minutes ago

Oti Region: Husband butchers pregnant wife Oti Region: Husband butchers pregnant wife

40 minutes ago

Driver, mate narrowly escape death as tanker runs into river on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway Driver, mate narrowly escape death as tanker runs into river on Dambai-Asukawkaw...

40 minutes ago

Ill remove death penalty provisions from statute books if elected President – Mahama I’ll remove death penalty provisions from statute books if elected President – M...

1 hour ago

King Abdullah of Joran caught between a rock and a hard place King Abdullah of Joran caught between a rock and a hard place

4 hours ago

Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Region Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Re...

Just in....
body-container-line