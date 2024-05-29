2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mali game will be difficult - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has admitted that their away game against Mali will be difficult.

Ghana will be hosted at the Stade du 26 Mars in the Matchday 3 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 6.

Having recorded a win and a defeat in their first two games, Otto Addo and his charges must win the game to enhance their chances of qualification for the Mundial.

Speaking of his target, Addo said: "The aim is to qualify. It will be difficult, especially in the away game with Mali. They have a very good squad."

"What I want to assess is the way we play. We will have good and bad times. We show that when we played against Nigeria and in the World Cup we played good football.

"At the end, it is a result of sport. I will be judged by the results."

After the game, Ghana, who sit 4th in Group I with just three points will host Central African Republic in the Matchday four games on June 10.

The team will begin camping for the two games on Thursday, May 30, and will be training at the University of Ghana Stadium.