2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Brandon Thomas Asante and Ibrahim Sulemana earn debut Black Stars call up for Mali, CAR games

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has introduced fresh faces to the team, Brandon Thomas Asante and Ibrahim Sulemana, earning their debut call-ups.

Ghana's 26-man squad for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month includes the promising duo.

Brandon Thomas Asante, renowned for his 11 goals in 41 appearances with West Bromwich Albion in the English second tier, brings potent attacking prowess to the squad.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Sulemana, a steadfast defensive midfielder from Cagliari, secures his spot following his impressive 21 appearances across all competitions.

The pair will unite with twenty-four other players as Ghana initiates a week-long training camp in Accra, gearing up for their clashes against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Currently standing at 4th place, with a three-point gap behind group leaders Comoros after two matches, Ghana aims to ascend the rankings with these fresh talents.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mali on June 6, 2024, in Bamako, followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.

