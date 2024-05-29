ModernGhana logo
I am happy to be back, says returnee Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Returnee Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed his excitement to be back at the helm of the senior national team.

The 43-year-old made these remarks when he unveiled his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars before facing the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking to the press, he said, "I'm really really excited, happy to be back. It was not easy but the FA had a lot of talk with Dortmund and even though I still have one more year contract, we managed to get out.

"I'm happy to be home and I'm back home now. I'm really really excited, I'm looking forward to the first match, (it) will be difficult, very, very difficult especially as we are some points behind the first place, and as you know only the first-placed will qualify, tough situation but yea, I'm looking forward for the game and I think we will manage it.

Otto Addo resigned as Black Stars coach in December 2022 after the team's elimination from the 2022 World Cup following a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their final Group H match.

He however insisted his resignation was in keeping with his then-existing contractual terms with German football side, Dortmund, rather than the result of the match.

He had taken over the Black Stars coaching job back in February following the dismissal of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac.

