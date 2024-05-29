ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Andre Ayew left out as Otto Addo announces Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games

Otto Addo has announced Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

Andre Ayew and Abdul Baba Rahman are key left-outs from the squad for the two games.

Baba Iddrisu, Inaki Williams, Majeed Ashimeru, Joseph Paintsil, Nathaniel Adjei, Denis Odoi and Daniel Amartey are all unavailable for the two games due to their injury concerns.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 in Bamako before facing the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Here is the full list as revealed by Addo:

  • Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Wollacott, Frederick Asare.
  • Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Alexander Djiku and Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey
  • Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Salis Samed, Ibrahim Sulemana, Thomas Partey, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu and Abu Francis.
  • Forwards: Osman Bukari, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman Kamaldeen Sumenana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

