Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new boss

Barcelona have appointed former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as their new boss on a two-year contract.

Flick, was who sacked by Germany in September 2023, takes over from Xavi, who was sacked last week.

Flick's stint with Germany came after he guided Bayern Munich to a treble in 2020, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, 35, played under Flick at the Allianz Arena for two seasons.

Departing Barcelona boss Xavi, who was sacked a month after the club confirmed he would stay, said his successor will "suffer" in the role.

He guided Barcelona to La Liga and Spanish Super Cup glory in his first full season in charge but this season the Catalan giants finished 10 points short of La Liga champions Real Madrid.

In a statement on Wednesday, Barcelona said it had "chosen a man well known for his teams' high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football".