ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new boss

By BBC
Football News Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new boss
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Barcelona have appointed former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as their new boss on a two-year contract.

Flick, was who sacked by Germany in September 2023, takes over from Xavi, who was sacked last week.

Flick's stint with Germany came after he guided Bayern Munich to a treble in 2020, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, 35, played under Flick at the Allianz Arena for two seasons.

Flick's Bayern Munich completed the treble in 2020 by winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.

Departing Barcelona boss Xavi, who was sacked a month after the club confirmed he would stay, said his successor will "suffer" in the role.

He guided Barcelona to La Liga and Spanish Super Cup glory in his first full season in charge but this season the Catalan giants finished 10 points short of La Liga champions Real Madrid.

In a statement on Wednesday, Barcelona said it had "chosen a man well known for his teams' high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football".

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Pwalugu dam project: 11.9 million not for final work done but mobilization — GIDA Pwalugu dam project: $11.9 million not for final work done but mobilization — GI...

3 hours ago

Over 26 million to cast votes in South Africas 2024 elections today Over 26 million to cast votes in South Africa’s 2024 elections today

3 hours ago

'Attorney General y3 cobra' – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to leaked tape of Godfred Dame 'Attorney General y3 cobra' – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to leaked tape of Godfred D...

3 hours ago

We never inflated Oslo Chancery purchase as claimed by Ablakwa — Foreign Affairs Ministry We never inflated Oslo Chancery purchase as claimed by Ablakwa — Foreign Affairs...

3 hours ago

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa EC begins voter replacement May 30 at a cost of GHS10

3 hours ago

Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Region Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Re...

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: Godfred Dames damning tape demands further probe – Dominic Ayine Ambulance case: Godfred Dame’s ‘damning’ tape demands further probe – Dominic Ay...

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: Remove Godfred Dame or be impeached – Kwaku Ansa-Asare to Akufo-Addo Ambulance case: Remove Godfred Dame or be impeached – Kwaku Ansa-Asare to Akufo-...

4 hours ago

OSP was created to exonerate NPP offenders – Kwaku Ansa-Asare OSP was created to exonerate NPP offenders – Kwaku Ansa-Asare

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo leading 'most corrupt' gov't in Ghana's history — Kwaku Ansa-Asare Akufo-Addo leading 'most corrupt' gov't in Ghana's history — Kwaku Ansa-Asare

Just in....
body-container-line