Callum Hudson-Odoi accepts to play for Ghana - Reports

Reports from local media suggest that Callum Hudson-Odoi, the talented winger, has agreed to join the Black Stars, Ghana's national football team.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has long had its eye on the former Chelsea star, despite his history of representing England at various youth levels.

Hudson-Odoi, aged 23, had previously declined offers to play for Ghana, including the chance to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, after discussions with GFA President and Otto Addo, he has now committed to donning the Black Stars jersey.

It's anticipated that Hudson-Odoi will be called up for Ghana's squad in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Following his visit to Ghana last September, Hudson-Odoi had expressed interest in playing for the Black Stars, although he hadn't ruled out the possibility of representing England.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Hudson-Odoi holds three senior caps for England but remains eligible to play for Ghana according to FIFA regulations.

Despite rumors circulating after his Ghana visit in 2021, Hudson-Odoi's decision to switch allegiances didn't materialize until now.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Hudson-Odoi made 29 appearances for Chelsea, netting eight goals.