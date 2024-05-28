Hearts of Oak management must look at player recruitment, coaching – Frederick Moore

A former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has implored the leadership of the club to take a critical look at the recruitment and hiring of players as well as coaches.

According to him, although the Phobians are succeeding in the area of infrastructure, the same cannot be said about player signing and appointment of coaches.

Frederick Moore is of the view that Hearts of Oak needs to critically look at these areas to get back to their best.

“Every team consists of three components coaching, playing body, and infrastructure. Since Hearts of Oak is succeeding in its infrastructure, the other two should be examined that is coaching and player recruitment.

“Making slight adjustments to the coach may not necessarily get the desired results, but it is important to note that acquiring talented players from nearby clubs may not always be the best option because they might not be suited for a team like Accra Hearts of Oak.

“If the problem of finding players before hiring a coach has proven problematic for us over the years, we should examine it and if it hasn't worked in the past few years, then I expect we do something different,” Frederick Moore said in an interview with Akoma FM.

Hearts of Oak’s recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League have seen the team drop in the standings of the league table.

The team is just two points away from falling into the relegation zone. With just three games to end the season, the Phobians need to fight for all nine points to guarantee survival.