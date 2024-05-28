Top-rated Ghanaian Players Abroad from the weekend ahead of World Cup qualification matches

Several Ghanaian Players Abroad impressed with top performances for their clubs over the weekend ahead of the June international break when the Black Stars will be returning to action.

Here are 10 of the Ghanaian players who excelled the most during the weekend covering the period from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26.

Former Right to Dream Academy defender Maxwell Woledzi came through as the player with the highest rating among all the Ghanaian Players Abroad after a rock-solid performance for his club, Fredrikstad FK.

He put on a fine display and helped his team to secure a point in the draw against Tromso as he finished the game with an enviable rating of 8.2.

Maxwell Woledzi is followed in second in the Top 10 by Black Stars full-back Patrick Kpozo.

The full-back was unplayable in the defense of Banik Ostrava on Sunday when the team bagged three points from the big win against Slovacko.

Other players who made it into the Top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian Players Abroad include Frank Acheampong, Yaw Yeboah, as well as talented midfielder Michael Baidoo.

https://www.sofascore.com/player/woledzi-maxwell/988802

With the football season in Europe now over, the Black Stars of Ghana are set to assemble in Ghana this week to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

The game against Mali will be played in Bamako on June 6 before Ghana hosts Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10.

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo will meet the press in Accra on Wednesday, to announce his selected squad for the upcoming games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.