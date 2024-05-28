ModernGhana logo
I am not purturbed after failing to defend FA Cup title - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has emphasized that he remains unfazed by their elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

Following an impressive debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, the Still Believe lads aimed to defend their FA Cup title. However, the Dawu-based club faced a 2-1 defeat against Bofoakwa Tano in the semifinals at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Despite this setback, the seasoned Ghanaian coach remains positive and proud of his team's efforts.

In an interview, Zito expressed that while another shot at the Confederation Cup would have been ideal, he is not disheartened by the missed chance.

"I would have loved to lead my team to another Confederation Cup next season, but I am not disappointed by the missed opportunity," Zito told Graphic Sports.

He stressed that the defeat was due to luck rather than a lack of skill.

"I am very pleased with my team's performance on the day and believe they were knocked out due to sheer luck, not because of a poor performance."

Zito also commended his players for their dedication and the progress they have made, which has bolstered Dreams FC.

He pointed out the club's focus on developing future talent, suggesting a promising future despite potential challenges.

"Even though I foresee some players leaving due to transfers, I am confident that our junior teams have enough talent to replace any departing players," he explained.

