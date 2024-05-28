'Under-pressure' Hearts of Oak to hold crisis meeting today - Reports

Hearts of Oak's leadership is set to convene an urgent meeting today in the wake of their recent loss to Asante Kotoko.

The iconic Phobian Club has struggled notably in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With 31 games played, Hearts of Oak currently languish in the 15th spot on the league table, clinging to a mere two-point buffer above the relegation zone.

Their latest setback came at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Asante Kotoko, courtesy of a brace by Steven Mukwala.

This defeat underscores Hearts of Oak's lacklustre season, having managed only nine victories, along with 11 draws and 11 defeats.

In the aftermath of this disappointing performance, fans have clamoured for the dismissal of head coach Aboubakar Ouattara and a shakeup of the playing squad, citing their dismal showings.

Nevertheless, reports from Kumasi-based Pure FM indicate that the club's leadership will convene an emergency meeting today to strategize how to win their remaining fixtures of the season to be able to keep their Premier League status.

Hearts of Oak's upcoming must-win matches include a showdown with Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by a derby clash against Great Olympics, before concluding their campaign with an away fixture against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.