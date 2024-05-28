ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Under-pressure' Hearts of Oak to hold crisis meeting today - Reports

Football News 'Under-pressure' Hearts of Oak to hold crisis meeting today - Reports
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak's leadership is set to convene an urgent meeting today in the wake of their recent loss to Asante Kotoko.

The iconic Phobian Club has struggled notably in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With 31 games played, Hearts of Oak currently languish in the 15th spot on the league table, clinging to a mere two-point buffer above the relegation zone.

Their latest setback came at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Asante Kotoko, courtesy of a brace by Steven Mukwala.

This defeat underscores Hearts of Oak's lacklustre season, having managed only nine victories, along with 11 draws and 11 defeats.

In the aftermath of this disappointing performance, fans have clamoured for the dismissal of head coach Aboubakar Ouattara and a shakeup of the playing squad, citing their dismal showings.

Nevertheless, reports from Kumasi-based Pure FM indicate that the club's leadership will convene an emergency meeting today to strategize how to win their remaining fixtures of the season to be able to keep their Premier League status.

Hearts of Oak's upcoming must-win matches include a showdown with Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by a derby clash against Great Olympics, before concluding their campaign with an away fixture against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah Cedi depreciation: We need to stop import of all agricultural products – Deputy ...

58 minutes ago

Editor-Chief of the Fourth Estate investigative portal Manasseh Azure Awuni The Poor and Ghana's Justice System: Fourth Estate to release new exposé on May ...

58 minutes ago

EC Chair, Jean Mensa 2024 Election: EC sets December 2 for Special Voting

58 minutes ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and former President John Mahama I'm shocked Mahama is now talking about digitalization — Koku Anyidoho

58 minutes ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Don’t be dodgy; release documents on sale of hotels to Rock City – Afenyo-Markin...

58 minutes ago

Professor Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of Ghana Center of Democratic Development CCD-Ghana Ghana’s checks and balances, separation of powers merely theoretical, breaks dow...

58 minutes ago

Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development CDD-Ghana Ghana needs a non-partisan president — Prof Kwasi Prempeh makes case for deep re...

58 minutes ago

Parliament set to resume sitting on June 11 Parliament set to resume sitting on June 11

5 hours ago

Prof. John Gatsi Cedi depreciation: Manage the economy well if you want people to stop hoarding d...

5 hours ago

Attacks on Journalists: Govt to ensure firmer penalties Attacks on Journalists: Gov’t to ensure firmer penalties

Just in....
body-container-line