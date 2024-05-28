WAFU Zone B Championship: Laryea Kingston apologizes for his behaviour and takes responsibility for Black Starlets failure

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, has offered his apologies after a surprising resignation from his position as head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston, who took charge earlier this year, led the U-17 team admirably.

Despite guiding the team through the group stage of the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship, Kingston announced his resignation following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso in the semifinals, which dashed Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations next year.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) responded to Kingston's sudden departure by citing inappropriate behaviour and poor choice of words.

They also disclosed that Kingston failed to board the team bus and skipped a crucial technical team meeting after the defeat.

In his statement, Kingston expressed remorse to the GFA and the nation, acknowledging his errors and taking responsibility for the team's failure to reach the tournament finals.

The Black Starlets are set to face Nigeria in the third-place playoff later today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with assistant coach Nana Agyemang assuming leadership for the match.