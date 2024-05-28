ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I could’ve done things better — Laryea Kingston addresses controversies surrounding his U17 resignation

Football News Laryea Kingston, former Black Starlet coach
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Laryea Kingston, former Black Starlet coach

Former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has issued a statement addressing the controversies that surrounded his sudden resignation as head coach of Ghana's U17 team last weekend.

Kingston drew criticism for his abrupt decision to quit in the aftermath of Ghana's semifinal elimination at the WAFU Zone B U17 qualifiers.

There were also suggestions that the ex-Ghana international left his players and staff in the lurch by abandoning the team hotel following the loss to Burkina Faso.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 28, Kingston apologized for his handling of the resignation.

“After careful consideration, I could have handled things better and this will be guiding experience for me going forward," he said.

The 43-year-old also expressed regret at letting down Ghanaians who had thrown their support behind the young Black Starlets team.

“I apologize unreservedly for our failure to pay back the trust, love and support we have graciously received from Ghanaians," Kingston stated.

"I will not conduct myself in anyway that undermines the respect and support Ghanaians have given me and this team," Kingston further assured in his statement.

The former winger further apologized to the Ghana Football Association for any embarrassment caused by his abrupt announcement.

528202424609-l5gsj7u3i1-img5297.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

SHS heads doing barter trading to feed students under Free SHS — Educate Africa Institute SHS heads doing barter trading to feed students under Free SHS — Educate Africa ...

22 minutes ago

Sekondi: Our MPs are our woes – Assemblymembers Sekondi: Our MPs are our woes – Assemblymembers

22 minutes ago

The man in the Alajo drain Residents rescue man from drowning at Alajo

2 hours ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah Cedi depreciation: We need to stop import of all agricultural products – Deputy ...

2 hours ago

Editor-Chief of the Fourth Estate investigative portal Manasseh Azure Awuni The Poor and Ghana's Justice System: Fourth Estate to release new exposé on May ...

2 hours ago

EC Chair, Jean Mensa 2024 Election: EC sets December 2 for Special Voting

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and former President John Mahama I'm shocked Mahama is now talking about digitalization — Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Don’t be dodgy; release documents on sale of hotels to Rock City – Afenyo-Markin...

2 hours ago

Professor Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of Ghana Center of Democratic Development CCD-Ghana Ghana’s checks and balances, separation of powers merely theoretical, breaks dow...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development CDD-Ghana Ghana needs a non-partisan president — Prof Kwasi Prempeh makes case for deep re...

Just in....
body-container-line