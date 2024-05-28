I could’ve done things better — Laryea Kingston addresses controversies surrounding his U17 resignation

Former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has issued a statement addressing the controversies that surrounded his sudden resignation as head coach of Ghana's U17 team last weekend.

Kingston drew criticism for his abrupt decision to quit in the aftermath of Ghana's semifinal elimination at the WAFU Zone B U17 qualifiers.

There were also suggestions that the ex-Ghana international left his players and staff in the lurch by abandoning the team hotel following the loss to Burkina Faso.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 28, Kingston apologized for his handling of the resignation.

“After careful consideration, I could have handled things better and this will be guiding experience for me going forward," he said.

The 43-year-old also expressed regret at letting down Ghanaians who had thrown their support behind the young Black Starlets team.

“I apologize unreservedly for our failure to pay back the trust, love and support we have graciously received from Ghanaians," Kingston stated.

"I will not conduct myself in anyway that undermines the respect and support Ghanaians have given me and this team," Kingston further assured in his statement.

The former winger further apologized to the Ghana Football Association for any embarrassment caused by his abrupt announcement.