Baba Yara Stadium unavailable for domestic competitions ahead of Ghana’s clash against Central African Republic

There will be no matches played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium until Ghana plays the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic, this has been announced by the Ghana FA.

In a statement from the Ghana Football Association, it said the decision is to improve and prepare the pitch for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier of the Black Stars.

“The Baba Yara Sports stadium pitch will not be available for domestic competitions until after Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

“The decision is to give managers of the pitch ample time to further improve its quality ahead of the qualifier, scheduled for Monday, June 10,” parts of the GFA statement issued on Tuesday, May 28, said.

The Black Stars are scheduled to open camp in Accra on Thursday, May 30.

Already, head coach Otto Addo has arrived in Ghana and is expected to announce his squad for the June international break today.

Before the game against Central African Republic in Kumasi, the Black Stars will travel to Bamako to face off with Mali in Round 3 of games in Group I as part of the World Cup qualifiers.

