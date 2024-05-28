ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B Championship: Black Starlets will face Nigeria with high spirit - Team Chairman

TUE, 28 MAY 2024

The Black Starlets’ Management Committee chairman, Frederick Acheampong, has emphasized the team's resilience following their setback against Burkina Faso in the WAFU U17 Zone B semi-finals.

Ghana’s hopes of clinching one of the two U17 AFCON slots were dashed by a 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso last Saturday, leaving the players disheartened.

Their disappointment deepened when head coach Laryea Kingston resigned and left the camp ahead of the third-place playoff match against Nigeria.

In a bid to uplift the team's spirits and ensure their readiness for the upcoming match, Acheampong disclosed that Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, personally intervened to provide support and guidance to the players.

“The Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has taken the time to personally get involved and help bring the boys back to the level they were before Saturday’s defeat," Acheampong told 3FM.

With assistants Nana Agyemang and Jacob Nettey taking charge for the subsequent match, Acheampong expressed confidence in the team's recovery and readiness to compete.

Acknowledging the players’ young age and emotional vulnerability, Acheampong highlighted the GFA's efforts to provide individual support sessions to aid their psychological well-being.

He assured, “The players were understandably disheartened by what happened. We’re talking about 15 and 16-year-olds, so we needed to work on them, and the GFA is taking steps to support them, including individual sessions with the players last night. I can assure you that they will take the field with high spirits today.”

The Black Starlets will lock horns with Nigeria in the third-place playoff match at the University of Ghana Stadium, with pride and honour at stake for both nations.

Kick-off for the eagerly awaited is scheduled for 16:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

