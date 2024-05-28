WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: They are beatable - GFA boss Kurt Okraku tells Black Starlets ahead of Nigeria tie

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has encouraged the Black Starlets to give their all in their upcoming match against Nigeria's Golden Eaglets.

The two teams will compete for third place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship, set to take place later today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

In a motivational speech at the team hotel in Accra, Okraku urged the players to elevate their performance and secure a victory.

“Let’s never depart from how we have been taught to play. Let us stay together,” Okraku said, as reported by the Ghana FA website.

“There is a lot of talent in this team. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. As the leader of football in this country, I have full confidence in this team. With the arrangements we have in place, once you complete your tenure at the Under-17 level, you will progress to Under-18 for further development,” he added.

Okraku emphasized the importance of staying focused and maintaining composure against their next opponent, Nigeria.

“Focus on our next opponent, Nigeria. They are beatable. Don’t panic when things get tough. Stay calm, play to your strengths, and give your best effort. You will succeed.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT, with assistant coach Jacob Nartey expected to lead the team following Laryea Kingston’s resignation.

Ghana’s U-17 team missed a spot in the final after their semifinal defeat to Burkina Faso on Saturday.