Joseph ‘Jaguar’ Commey cruises on at World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok

Joseph Commey aka Jaguar has won his round of 32 bout at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand with a split decision against his opponent, Hassan Ntamba Kabungela from Congo DR in the Light Welterweight -68kg division.

Coach Ofori Asare congratulated him and said the win was very important and he should be focused and keep going as with two remaining bouts he could clinch the gold.

In other bouts involving Ghanaians, Henry Malm will meet Mohammed Rachem of Belgium in the Light Middleweight, while Theo Kpakpo Allotey faces Anvarzhan Khadzhiev of Kyrgyzstan.

Female boxer, Ornella Sathoud will clash with Aynur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan in the Women’s Middlewight.

Vice President of the GBF, Mr. Dauda Fuseni who led the boxers said they are doing their best and called on Ghanaians to support and pray for them.

Meanwhile, former GBF President Mr. George Lamptey has sent a congratulatory message to the winning boxers and urged them not to fear their opponent, but to keep going and winning for Mother Ghana.