The six (6) African countries are champions Ghana, runners-up, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Angola, Liberia and Egypt.

Mubarak Mohammed was adjudged the Best Player of the AAFCON 2024 tournament, while Stephen Obeng won the best coach award.

The President of the NPC Ghana is the number one motivator of the team. Mr Samson Deen was in Cairo to watch the final and he promised the players and officials that all their per diems, bonuses and allowances would be paid.