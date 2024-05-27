ModernGhana logo
Osaka avoids early exit in 'rollercoaster' match

By BBC
Naomi Osaka has reached the second round of the French Open for the first time in three years
MON, 27 MAY 2024
Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka said her first-round win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti at the French Open was "like a rollercoaster".

Japan's Osaka came through 6-1 4-6 7-5 for her first victory at Roland Garros in three years.

The victory could have been swifter for Osaka, who led 4-0 in the third set before Bronzetti mounted a late challenge.

The former world number one is playing in just her second major since returning from maternity leave in January.

"It really was like a rollercoaster," said Osaka, who lost in the first round of the Australian Open on her Grand Slam return.

"I was in my head, thinking I didn't win a match in Australia so I'd really love to win one here. Obviously that wasn't a good train of thought."

Her win in Paris sets up a likely second-round meeting with defending champion and heavy title favourite Iga Swiatek, who takes on France's Leolia Jeanjean on Monday.

Osaka said she watched Swiatek play a lot when she was pregnant, adding it would be a "big honour" to play the current world number one.

"I definitely do feel like it's a test to see where I'm at, but I wouldn't say I have low expectations of myself," she said.

"I feel like I'm the underdog, and I think I thrive in those situations."

